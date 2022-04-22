Portia Pollock's killer pleads guilty to Manslaughter in fatal carjacking case

Bryan Andry was originally charged with second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The man who stabbed and killed Portia Pollock during a carjacking in the 7th Ward has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery.

According to court records, Bryan Andry entered his plea on Friday, April 22, admitting to killing 60-year-old Pollock outside her home on June 8, 2021.

Neighbors said Pollock was attacked as she left for work. They told police that they heard her scream as her killer fled in her Honda CRV. She would later die from her wounds at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses and surveillance footage helped police identify Andry as a suspect. He was arrested five days after Pollock's death.

Pollock worked as a physical therapist and was a beloved drummer who performed in Congo Square, where the community gathers every week to drum and honor their ancestors.

Andry was originally charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction of justice. The second-degree murder charge would carry a mandatory life sentence if he had been convicted.

Manslaughter carries at 10-to-40-year sentence in Louisiana.

Andry had felony indictments against him in Orleans Parish for armed robbery and possession of a gun by a felon. He was out on bond and was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor when he killed Pollock.

An attorney for the Sheriff's Office previously told WWL-TV that the order from the judge to put an ankle monitor on Andry never came down.

Andry's sentencing is set for May 13.