NEW ORLEANS -- Three US Postal Service employees based out of New Orleans were indicted for either stealing funds or stealing mail.

According to the US Attorney Peter G Strasser's office, Jacqueline Batiste Francois, Bria Davis and Courtney Duplessis were all indicted on different mail-related crimes on Friday, Sept. 14.

According to the first indictment, Batiste was employed as a letter carrier and supervisor at the New Orleans Bywater Station Post Office. One of her responsibilities was to prepare and dispatch the post office’s daily remittances for deposit. Investigators determined that she’d stolen around $1,214 while performing this part of her job, according to the attorney’s office.

The second indictment claims that Davis, a clerk at the Slidell Post Office who worked the retail counter and performed several tasks including sales, delivering mail to PO Boxes and assisting customers with PO Boxes, stole several pieces of mail containing check books, gift cards, cash and checks.

According to authorities, postal agents found about ten additional pieces of stolen mail in Davis’ personal vehicle during the investigation.

Duplessis, a letter carrier assigned to the Carrolton and Elmwood post offices, had also stolen several pieces of mail containing gift cards and cash, according to an indictment. Agents discovered about 54 pieces of stolen mail in his personal vehicle, according to authorities.

If convicted, Duplessis and Davis face a maximum sentence for 5 years in prison for each count, followed by up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Batiste faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and three years or supervised release with a $250,000 fine.

