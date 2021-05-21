Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Sgt. Robert Johnson – who took his own life Wednesday -- confessed that he and two female co-workers committed the abuse.

HOUSTON — Two Harris County Precinct 1 employees have been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting underage children in Alvin.

Dispatcher Christina McKay and Deputy Chonda Williams were implicated by a sergeant who took his own life earlier this week, according to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

He said Johnson made a full confession during a SWAT scene in Liberty County on Wednesday that started with threats he would kill himself. It went on for hours.

“We wanted to know who the victims were; we wanted to know how long this has been going on; we wanted to know everything,” Rosen said.

After providing those details, Johnson put a gun to his head and took his own life as negotiators from Precinct 1, DPS, the Texas Rangers and Liberty County watched helplessly.

Hours of negotiations with a Harris County Precinct One Deputy have ended with him taking his own life. This occurred at approximately 2pm in Liberty County on the bridge over the Trinity River at FM 787. (1/2) — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) May 19, 2021

“Nobody saw this coming,” Rosen said. “This has been a tragic week and we pray for the victims.”

Rosen provided the following timeline of the investigation that began last Friday

The dispatcher

May 14: During a meeting about performance issues, Christina McKay told her supervisor that Johnson had been sexually abusing children.

May 17: After an internal affairs investigation, Precinct 1 contacted HPD and asked them to take over the case

May 18: HPD interviewed McKay and realized the crimes took place in Alvin so they notified the police department there, along with CPS.

Robert Johnson

May 18: APD officers and CPS investigators went to Johnson’s home but he wasn’t there.

May 19: McKay contacted Precinct 1 and said she was with Johnson at Chain O’ Lakes in Liberty County.

“She claimed that she feared for her life and that he was suicidal,” Rosen said.

They alerted Liberty County.

May 19: LCSO deputies tried to pull Johnson over but he led them on a chase. They boxed him in at a bridge and a SWAT team was called in that included the Texas Rangers and DPS.

The standoff went on for several hours as negotiators tried to convince Johnson not to take his own life.

Rosen said Johnson confessed to a negotiator that he was guilty of the child sex abuse allegations and implicated McKay and Johnson.

After a “thorough confession” Johnson shot himself and he died at the scene.

Johnson was a K-9 officer who’d been with Precinct 1 for eight years and had previously worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Terminated, Arrested, Charged: Christina McKay and Chonda Williams. Accused of sexual assault of children. “In this current climate, the public has asked for transparency. I believe in this whole-heartedly. Transparency and Accountability,” said Constable Rosen. #hounews pic.twitter.com/WuZP9h1Yco — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) May 21, 2021

What's next?

McKay and Johnson were fired by Rosen Friday and arrested by Alvin Police.

At last check, they were in the Brazoria County Jail.

Alvin Police say there may be other victims and their investigation continues. The FBI has joined the investigation.