Pretrial set for Monday in Linda Frickey murder case

NEW ORLEANS — A pretrial hearing will be held on Monday for four teens accused of carjacking and killing Linda Frickey in Mid-City last year.

The 73-year-old was brutally beaten and dragged to her death when her arm was caught in the seat belt and severed as the car sped off with the teens inside.

This comes after all four suspects in the case were found competent to stand trial.

Judge Kimya Holmes originally set the trial to begin next year, but after multiple appeals by prosecutors, it now has to begin before the end of this year.