Few Louisiana prisoners furloughed amid coronavirus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. — Few Louisiana prisoners have been released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April tasked with considering up to 1,100 state prison inmates for temporary release. 

The program was meant to reduce the prison population as a way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus behind bars. 

But The Advocate reports that the panel reviewed fewer than 600 cases before being suspended earlier this month, and corrections officials say just 100 people were approved. Only 63 of those will be released. 

