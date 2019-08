BATON ROUGE, La. — Three women who were protesting the fatal police shooting of a black man in Louisiana have been sentenced to six months of probation and must perform community service.

The Advocate reports Deon Fountain, Kiara Jones and Krystal Sonia were found guilty Tuesday of "simple obstruction of a highway" during a May 2017 protest over the 2016 death of Alton Sterling .

The demonstration took place outside Baton Rouge police headquarters the night before federal officials announced they wouldn't charge two white officers involved in Sterling's death.

State District Judge Bonnie Jackson says about 50 people were protesting but there wasn't an issue until some walked into the street and refused to move.

Sonia and Jones were also convicted of resisting an officer. In addition, Sonia was convicted of illegal carrying of a weapon.

