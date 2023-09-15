Quarter residents call for extra patrols after several incidents on Upper Decatur Street

According to NOPD, since the start of 2022 to today, there've been 20 incidents in the 300 block of Decatur, including a shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — Some concerned citizens in the French Quarter are calling for police to begin patrolling Upper Decatur Street to deter crime.

According to the New Orleans Police Department there have been several incidents in the past on Decatur, this comes after a man was shot just two weeks ago.

The shooting was caught on camera in the 300 block of Decatur St. on Aug. 28.

In the video you see the suspects coming down the street in a newer model Toyota Highlander with dark tint. One suspect gets out and shoots at a person before running back to the car and fleeing the scene.

That's not the only incident that's happened in that 300 block. According to NOPD, there've been another 10 incidents there this year, including:

Three Simple battery incidents

And two incidents of Simple criminal damage

Last year, at the same spot there were another 10 incidents, including:

A car burglary

And three incidents of theft

Glade Bilby with the French Quarter Citizens is calling for NOPD to beef up patrols along that stretch of Decatur. Bilby told Eyewitness News, "It's difficult to stop those random acts of violence life that but if people know if there is a police presence there on a continuous basis...I think it's going to up our level of compliance rather than have people get away with anything."

He went on to say, "When you hear it happen over and over in the same area you have to pay attention to it."

Employees on Decatur say the shooting that was caught on camera appeared to have happened here. Those same employees say they're not concerned because crime happens everywhere all over the city.

Nick Sciambra with Shots New Orleans, a bar directly next door to where the shooting happened in late August, said, "I have been here for four months now, I have not seen too, too much."