crime

Raceland shooting leaves 2 bystanders dead, Lafourche Sheriff says

Lafourche Parish Sheriff

RACELAND, La. — Two women were killed in a Raceland Shooting, according to information released by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Craig Webre said in a statement that the two women were bystanders to a large group of people gathering near St. Louis Street in Raceland. 

Shortly after police responded to reports of a disturbance in the area, just after midnight Sunday, they reportedly heard several shots. 

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. 

No suspects have been arrested as of Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said. 

Investigators believe there may have been more than one shooter, but have not released any information about possible suspects or any information about what led to the shooting. 

Authorities are asking any eyewitnesses or anyone with information, video, or photos from the incident to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.

