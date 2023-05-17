Teen accused in Madison Brooks rape indicted in separate 2020 rape case

Washington, who was then 16 years old, is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a pool party in May of 2020.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — The man accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks the night she was fatally struck by a vehicle, has been formally indicted by a grand jury in a separate rape investigation of a 12-year-old girl back in 2020.

According to WBRZ, Kaivon Washington, 18, who is charged with third-degree rape in the Brooks case, was booked with the rape in February, but now a grand jury has formally indicted him with a first-degree rape charge on Tuesday for that 2020 rape case.

In that investigation, Washington, who was then 16 years old, is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a pool party in May of 2020.

Arrest records show that the victim told police she and several other juveniles had been swimming at an apartment complex when she and a female friend went back to the victim's apartment. They were then joined by Washington and another male friend.

According to the victim, Washington followed her to a room, pulled a towel off of her, threw her on a bed, covered her mouth, and raped her.

That case was revisited after Washington was arrested in the Brooks case.

Washington and two other men were arrested and accused in Brooks' case, which happened during a night of drinking at Reggie's Bar in the Tigerland area near LSU's campus. The case prompted the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to suspend the bar’s liquor license for allowing underage drinking leading up to Brook’s death.