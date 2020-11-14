Rapper Boosie treated at Dallas hospital for gunshot wound, police sources say

Police sources said Boosie was shot in the leg and his condition beyond that is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Multiple police sources confirm Louisiana rapper Boosie has been treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound.

Sources could not confirm the location where the shooting occurred. They also said the rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is not providing many details to police at this time.

Boosie was at a vigil Friday night in Dallas, that honored another rapper who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Authorities said Melvin A. Noble, a 28-year-old better known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 near Clarendon Drive.

He was approached by a suspect who got out of his car and shot him several times, police said. Noble was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said at this time there is no evidence to show Saturday's shooting is related to any of the other shootings that occurred this week.

Boosie was raised in Southside Baton Rouge and began rapping in the 90s. He has gone on to release seven solo studio albums, as well as six collaborative albums and 42 mixtapes.