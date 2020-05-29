Raw footage: NOPD releases footage of shootout between officers, suspect from April

The video is graphic and may be troubling to watch. The officer survived his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD released body cam footage of a raid and shootout at an apartment complex in New Orleans East that left an officer injured on April 21.

The veteran NOPD officer was shot in the right arm and rushed to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers were responding to the report of an aggravated assault suspect in a residence in the 6700 block of Bundy Road.

"The officers entered that residence at which time an exchange of gunfire ensued," said Ferguson. "An officer was shot in the right arm... I had the occasion to see him at the hospital. He was in great spirits and was responsive in stable condition."

Ferguson said 28-year-old Horace Toppins was arrested and was not injured. He is in custody.



Ferguson said the department's "video release policy" was enacted and the officers at the scene were temporarily reassigned pending an investigation.