BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - New court filings say two former Louisiana State University students involved in the hazing death of a pledge last year were involved in a similar incident days prior.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson submitted the filing Monday. It says 22-year-old Sean-Paul Gott organized a Sept. 6 hazing at the school's Phi Delta Theta house that left an incoming fraternity member violently ill. It says 19-year-old Ryan Matthew Isto participated.

Isto and Gott are two of four former LSU students accused of taking part in the Sept. 14 drinking death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin is charged with negligent homicide. Gott, Isto and 21-year-old Patrick Andrew Forde are charged with misdemeanor hazing.

