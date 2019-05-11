METAIRIE, La. — A man pretending to be a roofer convinced at least one elderly victim their home was in need of repair, then stole money to fix damage that didn't exist last month, Jefferson Parish deputies say.

34-year-old Steve John of Metairie was arrested last week after he allegedly stole more than $2,000 from an infirmed 86-year-old woman for labor and materials for roof repair that wasn't needed, JPSO officials said.

According to police, John knocked on the victim's door on Oct. 27 and told her he was "Joe Pizzo," a licensed and insured roofer with the company "Expert Roofing and Paving." He told the woman she had storm damage, had her cut him a check for repairs and promised to return to fix the problem.

Soon, a neighbor learned about the situation and saw there was no damage to the house that needed fixing. John returned the next day with no materials for a repair, then quickly left after being confronted by the neighbor.

The JPSO opened an investigation and found the business information written on John's quote to the victim was phony. Deputies eventually identified John and arrested him on Oct. 29 at his residence in the 2300 block of Lemon Street.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of residential contractor fraud, exploitation of the infirmed and narcotics possession.

JPSO officials said they believe John, who was convicted for contractor fraud in January, may have victimized other elderly residents with similar schemes and continue to investigate.

They ask anyone who has concerns they or a loved was victimized to call JPSO detectives at 504-364-5300.

