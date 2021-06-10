4 shot while working on drainage project in New Orleans, owner says

First responders found four people wounded at the scene, and they were brought to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — Four people who were working on a drainage project for a local company were shot when a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up near the area and someone began shooting, according to the owner of the company managing the project.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street near General Taylor around 1:30 p.m.

Three of the victims had what were considered minor injuries and the fourth had more severe injuries, according to WWL-TV Reporter Mike McDaniel, who was at the scene.

The company owner told McDaniel that the four workers were part of a youth training program that focuses on environmental issues.

The police department did not release any additional details about a possible motive for the shooting or who is believed to be responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.