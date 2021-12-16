Report: Arrest made in 2016 murder of Tulane University graduate

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that a grand jury has indicted 44-year-old Ernest Weatherspoon in the slaying.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams will announce “major developments” on Thursday in the case of a Tulane University graduate Thomas Rolfes, who was murdered in Central City in 2016.

Williams is scheduled to make the announcement at 9:30 a.m. WWL-TV will live stream the news conference when it begins.

The 25-year-old Rolfes, a Tulane University graduate from St. Louis, was in New Orleans to meet his fiancée to pick out a wedding venue. He was shot once in the chest in what police called an apparent robbery.

Sources tell the newspaper that Rolfes was walking near South Claiborne and Amelia Street when Weatherspoon spotted him at random, mugged him, shot him in the chest, and left him to die. A passerby found Rolfe’s body and called the police.

Weatherspoon could reportedly receive mandatory life imprisonment if he were convicted of murdering Rolfes.