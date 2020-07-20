Report: Baton Rouge police kill wanted suspect on Tigerland Ave; police K-9 injured

Police were reportedly searching for the suspect when the deadly encounter ensued.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a person on Tigerland Avenue in Baron Rouge Monday morning, according to WBRZ.

The TV station reports the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue. Baton Rouge Police Department officers were reportedly in the area searching for a wanted suspect when the deadly encounter ensued.

While it was not immediately clear for what crimes the person was wanted, WBRZ reports police located them and an unnamed officer opened fire. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

A police K-9 was also injured in the encounter and was taken to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for Treatment, WBRZ reports.

No information on the identities of the victim or the officer was immediately available.

BRPD officials said they are investigating what lead up to the shooting and no further information was immediately available.

