Report: Disgraced deacon George Brignac dies while awaiting 1980s child rape trial

Brignac was named in the November 2018 list of credibly accused sexual abusers within the Catholic Church. He stood accused of raping a child in 1980s.

NEW ORLEANS — George Brignac, the disgraced Roman Catholic deacon accused of sexually abusing a child in New Orleans more than 30 years ago, has died while awaiting trial, according to NOLA.com.

The 85-year-old lifelong member of the church had been living at a nursing home in Uptown after being arrested and charged with first-degree rape last December.

He was transferred to Touro Infirmary, where he died, the newspaper reported Tuesday. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Brignac was named on a 57-person list released by the Archdiocese of New Orleans in November 2019 that gave the identities of priests and deacons with ties to New Orleans and credible child abuse accusations against them.

Brignac appeared to be the first on the list to face charges. He pleaded not guilty to rape on Dec. 13 and his bail was set at $1 million, which he was able to post through a surety bond.

If convicted, he would have faced a mandatory lifetime sentence.

How the court will proceed in the wake of Brignac's death, and how his alleged victims will be addressed, is yet to be seen.

Brignac was removed from the Catholic Church after several sexual abuse allegations against him surfaced.

Brignac worked as co-director of the altar boy program at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish - which sits on the block where the complaint came from - in the 70s and 80s.

Similar charges in 1980 and 1988 had Brignac removed from the ministry. He was found not guilty of similar charges after a bench trial in Jefferson Parish in 1978, involving boys he allegedly victimized at St. Matthew the Apostle parish.

Until 2018, Brignac had been allowed to read as a lector at a church in Metairie.