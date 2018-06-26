NEW ORLEANS -- One of the two key witnesses who identified rapper Corey "C-Murder" Miller as the lone gunman in a 2002 nightclub killing in Harvey has now recanted his testimony, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

According to the report, the witness, Kenneth Jordan, claimed in a sworn statement that Jefferson Parish Sheriff's detective pressured him to lie under threat of a criminal charge.

“I was distraught and scared,” Jordan claims in the affidavit. “JPSO officers told me that if I testified against Corey Miller I could ‘go home’; they told me what to say; they fed me facts about the fight and details about the DJ and the dance party, none of which I really knew.”

Miller’s attorney, Paul Barker, filed a memorandum Tuesday, arguing that the newly obtained affidavit from the witness, Kenneth Jordan, warrants a hearing and, ultimately, his release.

