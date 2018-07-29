NEW ORLEANS -- Sources tell The New Orleans Advocate the man who was targeted in a shooting Saturday night that left three people dead and seven others injured ran into a crowd as he was being chased by gunmen before he fell in front of a restaurant in the stripmall on South Claiborne Avenue.

Multiple sources in law enforcement told The Advocate the man was 30-year-old Jeremiah Lee. Those same sources told The Advocate that Lee was believed to be an affiliate of the 3NG street gang from Central City.

Another victim killed Saturday night, Kurshaw “Twin” Jackson, 38, was identified by family members to The Advocate.

The Advocate reported sources said Lee appears to have been the target of the two shooters

