NEW ORLEANS – Police believe a man acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed an armed robber outside his Gentilly Terrace home Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Alexis Suazo was leaving to go to church Sunday morning when 26-year-old Terrance Jacques pointed a gun at him and forced him back inside. Suazo said he offered Jacques his computer and TV, but the alleged gunman refused.

The report says the two men got into a brawl that ended when Suazo fatally stabbed Jacques. The New Orleans Police Department later confirmed they believe Suazo acted in self-defense in the killing.

“I didn’t go find this man and kill him,” Suazo told the Advocate. “I was defending myself, and it hurt me that he died.”

Suazo told the New Orleans Advocate that he is now afraid to stay in his neighborhood with his wife and infant son.

