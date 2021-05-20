Report: NOPD officer arrested for rape, allegedly attacked woman in his apartment

According to the report, when the woman didn't want to continue or engage in intercourse, Paul allegedly forced himself onto her and raped her.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was arrested on suspicion of rape Thursday morning, according to a report from our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Gerry Paul, 29, is in custody at the Orleans Parish jail on a charge of second-degree rape. According to the newspaper, Paul is an officer with the NOPD.

A law enforcement source told the newspaper that Paul was off duty and drinking with a woman at his apartment in the 4300 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City when they began engaging in sexual activity.

According to the report, when the woman didn't want to continue or engage in intercourse, Paul allegedly forced himself onto her and raped her.

The woman reported him to the NOPD around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Second-degree rape in Louisiana carries a sentence between five and 40 years in prison.

Bail had not been set for Paul Thursday morning.

