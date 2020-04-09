Report: NOPD sergeant arrested after alleged 'road-rage incident'

Booking records show that 48-year-old Robert Blanchard faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police sergeant was arrested after allegedly pointing his gun at a woman during “a road rage incident” in Treme on Thursday night.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, a woman flagged down officers near North Broad Street and Lafitte Avenue after she said she was in “a road rage incident.” The woman said a man in a black Ford Expedition pointed a gun at her through his front windshield and a second time when the SUV drove past her.

The woman said she followed the SUV to snap a picture of his license plate with her phone before flagging down the officers.

The NOPD officers then reportedly stopped the Expedition a few blocks away with Blanchard in the driver’s seat. He had his police department-issued handgun, which the newspaper reports matched the description of the weapon the driver was accused of pointing at the woman.

