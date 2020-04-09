x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Report: NOPD sergeant arrested after alleged 'road-rage incident'

Booking records show that 48-year-old Robert Blanchard faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Credit: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police sergeant was arrested after allegedly pointing his gun at a woman during “a road rage incident” in Treme on Thursday night.

Booking records show that 48-year-old Robert Blanchard faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, a woman flagged down officers near North Broad Street and Lafitte Avenue after she said she was in “a road rage incident.” The woman said a man in a black Ford Expedition pointed a gun at her through his front windshield and a second time when the SUV drove past her.

The woman said she followed the SUV to snap a picture of his license plate with her phone before flagging down the officers.

The NOPD officers then reportedly stopped the Expedition a few blocks away with Blanchard in the driver’s seat. He had his police department-issued handgun, which the newspaper reports matched the description of the weapon the driver was accused of pointing at the woman.

Read more on the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s website.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020

 