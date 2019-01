A Shreveport Police officer who was shot on her way to work late Wednesday night has died, reports say.

Corporal Marcus Hines tells the Shreveport Times that the officer was headed to work around 8:20 p.m. when she was shot in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. Hines said that the officer suffered “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The Shreveport Times said two sources in city government said the officer later died from her injuries.

One person has been detained for questioning.

Click here to read more on the Shreveport Times.