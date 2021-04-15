Uber driver allegedly kicked down woman's door after driving her home near LSU

WBRZ-TV reports the break-in happened on April 7 at The Exchange apartments on Burbank Drive.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A rideshare driver was reportedly arrested after he was accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home near Louisiana State University.

WBRZ-TV reports the break-in happened on April 7 at The Exchange apartments on Burbank Drive. The television station reports a woman requested a ride from Uber around 2 a.m., and 47-year-old Jose Cruz Fernandez dropped her off at her apartment near the university.

The woman told investigators that she noticed the driver stayed in the parking lot as she walked to her apartment. She said she heard loud banging at her door minutes with Fernandez demanding to be let in.

WBRZ reports the woman shouted for Fernandez to leave before he kicked the door down. He then allegedly entered the apartment but left once he noticed a roommate was also home.

Investigators later tracked Fernandez down to a home in St. Gabriel. He was arrested and booked with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.