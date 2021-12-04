Reports: Woman dragged by her own car during a carjacking

The suspect drove off once the woman fell to the ground after being dragged for a few feet, The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

NEW ORLEANS — A carjacking early Sunday morning resulted in a woman being dragged down the street in the St. Claude neighborhood, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

A 73-year-old woman, who works for a ride-sharing company, dropped off a customer at 2 a.m.in the 1500 block of Desire Street when someone came up to her, got into the driver's seat, and took off with the woman hanging out of the car, said the article.

The suspect drove off once the woman fell to the ground, after being dragged for a few feet, The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

According to the article, the carjacking is one of the three that happened Sunday morning.

NOPD did not have an update on her condition.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.