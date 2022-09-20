Restaurant offering $10k reward for arrest in murder of LSU student

A Baton Rouge barbecue restaurant is offering a reward for information that leads to a conviction for the murder of 21-year-old LSU senior Allie Rice.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The restaurant that LSU student Allison "Allie" Rice worked at, The Shed, is offering $10,000 to anyone that gives police a tip that ultimately leads to a conviction for her murder, according to our partners at WBRZ.

Rice, 21, was shot and killed just before 2:30 Friday morning while sitting in her car at a railroad crossing on Government Street in Baton Rouge, five miles from campus. WBRZ reports surveillance audio and witnesses suggest she was trying to make a U-turn when the perpetrator fired about a dozen shots into her car while a train was passing by.

Rice's family is part owners of The Shed, located off LSU's campus. Her co-workers said she could light up a room.

She was a senior marketing major at LSU from Geismar, Ascension Parish.

LSU released a statement on Friday, saying: "The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police.”

Baton Rouge Police have not yet identified a suspect and the motive for the crime is currently unknown. Anyone with information can call Capitol Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Rice’s funeral is on Wednesday. The Shed announced on Facebook that their doors will open late on Wednesday so its staff can attend her funeral earlier in the day.