Retired Catholic priest who admitted sexual abuse of teens faces arraignment Wednesday

Retired priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to New Orleans Police and was booked on rape and kidnapping charges Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — A retired catholic priest who admitted to us in an exclusive interview that he had sex with several underage boys will go before a judge on Wednesday for arraignment.

As we first reported last week, Hecker was indicted on aggravated rape and kidnapping and two other felonies for allegedly choking and raping a teenage boy in 1975.

The 91-year-old Hecker confessed to having sex with several underage boys with our David Hammer and the Guardian newspaper last month, but he denied choking out and raping anyone.