LAPLACE -- Family members couldn’t hold back tears as Sheriff Mike Tregre spoke Friday night.

"It doesn't matter to me how long we have to be out here or how hot it gets. We've got to do our job and find the people responsible for this."

Clergymen, deputies and members of the LaPlace community stood by their side. A sign of solidarity against whoever killed a 4-year-old girl and her father.

Tregre organized the vigil in Laplace to ask for anyont with information into the deaths of 29-year-old Cameron Mack and his 4-year-old Daughter Cali to come forward.

Mack was carrying his daughter and bags of groceries when the shooting happened. Someone walked up to them around 9 p.m. on May 29, in front of their home in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle, and opened fire – killing them both.

"These young people have got to do some research and find out who God is,” Blanch Watkins Fernandez, one of Mack’s neighbors, said. "I'm trusting in God and praying that he's going to bring this to a close."

Tregre announced at the vigil that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the double homicide is now at $10,000.

