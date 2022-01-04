Reward doubled for information on killing of Algiers 7-year-old

Dillan Burton was killed while riding with her mother and sister on December 26, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — The reward for information that can help police find the person who shot and killed a 7-year-old girl in Algiers has doubled.

Crimestoppers announced Tuesday afternoon that the reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Dillan Burton homicide case is now $5,000.

Burton, age 7, was killed on Dec. 26, 2021, at the intersection of General De Gaulle Drive and Hendee Street while riding in a car with her mother and sister.

No arrests have been made so far in the investigation. The suspects in the case were seen driving a newer-modeled white and silver Chevrolet pickup truck with a truck bed cover.

The $5,000 reward leading to any information and/or leads to the arrest of the suspects expires on Dec. 26, 2023, exactly two years to the day of Burton’s death.