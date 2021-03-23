Doorbell video shows dog taken from elderly woman's porch

"...someone came on the porch, fed her snacks, and lured her in and took her off."

NEW ORLEANS — A 71-year-old woman with dementia living in New Orleans' Uptown relies on her dog to help her cope with everyday tasks, but Ring Doorbell video shows someone taking that dog from her porch on Friday and she hasn't seen her since.

Dianne Ramsey spends much of her time sitting on her front porch on Burdette Street, and she's always accompanied by her 15-year-old Yorkie, Sasha.

"She stays under my foot," Ramsey said.

Ramsey has vascular dementia and Sasha is her companion.

"She follows me, we follow each other," Ramsey said.

"She sits on my mom's lap all day, she walks my mom to the bathroom, she sits on the front porch with her," her daughter Letreion Clements said.

Clements said they haven't seen Sasha since Friday.

"This has definitely been affecting her," Clements said.

Every morning, Clements lets Sasha outside to use the bathroom as she makes her mother breakfast. It was the same routine Friday until Sasha didn't scratch the door to come inside.

"This particular day, I came to the front door, she wasn’t there," Clements said.

She couldn't find Sasha so she checked her Ring Doorbell.

"That’s when I discovered someone came on the porch, fed her snacks, and lured her in and took her off," she recalled the footage.

She doesn't recognize the woman seen picking up Sasha and walking off with her. Clements called NOPD Friday. NOPD said the woman is a person of interest, however, she is not wanted.

"Since then, my mom hasn’t wanted to sit on the porch, she hasn’t wanted to eat, it's been a difficult time since Friday," Clements said.

Clements isn't sure why someone would want Sasha, but her main focus is getting her back. She's been driving the neighborhood, checking shelters, and handing out fliers to everyone she sees.

"My mom really misses her. It helps my mom cope and I pray someone has a big enough heart to think of my mom," Clements said.

"She's probably looking for me," Ramsey said.

Again, it's not clear why the person might have taken the dog. Either way, the mother and daughter just want her back.

