'Rivalry week' prank gone wrong, car flips and several arrested.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said that several people were arrested.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says a 'rivalry week' prank ended with a car flipping and several arrests on Monday night.

Deputies showed up to a vehicle accident where a juvenile driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped. Before it flipped the vehicle had been involved in a "paintball battle."

The juvenile driver had minor head and neck injuries.

Adults who are students, and juveniles were arrested after the incident, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also received complaints of criminal damage to property after a home was damaged when someone shot it with paintballs.

The Sheriff's Office issued the following reminder:

Juvenile Curfew Hours – Curfew is 10 PM – 5 AM every day for anyone 17 years or younger. There are exemptions to the curfew, such as when with a parent, in an emergency situation, or for a legitimate purpose directed by their parent. The curfew applies to public places or in the “streets.” If a juvenile is stopped for being out after curfew, parents will be contacted to pick them up.

Damage to Property – We cannot overlook pranks when they go wrong and cause damage to someone’s property. These are no longer pranks and are considered a crime.