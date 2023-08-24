Man who tried to rob Metairie cab driver at gunpoint shot, killed

The man killed was identified as 23-year-old Gerald Pope.

METAIRIE, La. — A man who tried to rob a Metairie taxi driver at gunpoint was shot and killed by the driver he attempted to rob on Monday morning, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The man killed was identified as 23-year-old Gerald Pope. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde told NOLA.com the incident was classified as a justifiable homicide.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Robertson Street and Merit Way.

The taxi driver will not face criminal charges. The Jefferson Parish coroner says Pope was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

"The driver was presented with a threat to his life," Rivarde said about the shooting.

Rivarde also said investigators suspect Pope had robbed two other drivers from the same cab company. The previous robberies happened on Sunday and the other took place last week.