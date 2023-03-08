Plea deal rejected after officer admits to sexually molesting teen

Vicknair was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday, however, Judge Lance M Africk rejected the plea agreement.

NEW ORLEANS — Sentencing for former New Orleans police officer Rodney Vicknair who pleaded guilty in federal court to violating the civil rights of a teenage rape victim has been delayed.

Vicknair was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday, however, Judge Lance M Africk rejected the plea agreement. The case has been continued to March 14.

Vicknair admitted in federal court that he deprived the girl of her right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law as a police officer. According to prosecutors, he touched the victim's genitals without her consent.

According to a police report, Vicknair was responding to a report that a 14-year-old girl had been raped. After driving her and her mother to Children's Hospital for a rape examination, he stayed in contact with her after the incident. Their contact culminated in him touching her genitals under her clothing without her consent in September 2020.

He was fired and arrested after the incident was reported. He was booked with molestation, but was released from custody in February 2021 and wasn't charged in Louisiana state court.

The girl's mother has also filed a civil suit against Vicknair, which is scheduled to begin in April.