Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early

One person was injured and was taken to University Medical Center, according to a post on the university's verified Instagram account.

NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars in a campus parking lot earlier in the day.

According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural Sciences parking lot on Emmett Bashful Boulevard.

The post says two cars were traveling down Press Drive and began firing at each other. Both cars pulled into the parking lot and the shooting continued. One person was injured and was taken to University Medical Center, the post said.

'We do not believe that any suspects are related to Southern University of New Orleans," the post says. "The students faculty and staff are in no immediate danger."

Classes were dismissed early at 1 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that it was investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of Press Drive. The police department did not provide any additional details.

Photos from the scene show NOPD investigators at the school with several evidence markers scattered across the parking lot.