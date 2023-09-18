Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of Houma man wanted for murder, SBSO says

ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houma man wanted for second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish following a traffic stop in Arabi, La., last Friday.
According Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies from the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. on a 2009 Gray Nissan after observing it disregarding a traffic signal near the intersection of West Judge Perez Drive and Center Street.
Deputies say they detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle, which was driven by Keiriana Smith and occupied by fellow 23-year-old Houma native Kereon Alexander and a one-year-old child sitting in a child seat in the back without proper restraint.
Deputies discovered marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun.
A criminal history check conducted on both adults revealed that Alexander had an active warrant out off Terrebonne for second-degree murder.
Alexander and Smith were both transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison and were booked on the following charges:
Kereon Alexander:
- Illegal carrying of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance
- Obstruction, resisting an officer/false name
- Possession of marijuana, smoking in vehicle with children under 8
- Outstanding second degree murder warrant
Keiriana Smith:
- Disregarding red-light
- Suspended driver’s license
- Smoking in vehicle with children under 8
- Illegal tint
- Possession of marijuana
- Cruelty to a juvenile
- Child desertion
- Obstruction, resisting an officer by force/violence
- Battery of a peace officer
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as further information becomes available.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
