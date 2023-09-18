x
Crime

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of Houma man wanted for murder, SBSO says

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houma man wanted for second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish following a traffic stop in Arabi, La., last Friday.
Credit: St. Bernard Sheriff's Office

ARABI, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houma man wanted for second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish following a traffic stop in Arabi, La., last Friday.

According Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies from the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. on a 2009 Gray Nissan after observing it disregarding a traffic signal near the intersection of West Judge Perez Drive and Center Street.

Deputies say they detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle, which was driven by Keiriana Smith and occupied by fellow 23-year-old Houma native Kereon Alexander and a one-year-old child sitting in a child seat in the back without proper restraint.

Deputies discovered marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun.

A criminal history check conducted on both adults revealed that Alexander had an active warrant out off Terrebonne for second-degree murder.

Credit: St. Bernard Sheriff's Office
SBSO says a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of Kereon Alexander, who had a warrant for murder in Terrebonne Parish and driver Keiriana Smith.

Alexander and Smith were both transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison and were booked on the following charges:

Kereon Alexander:

  • Illegal carrying of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance
  • Obstruction, resisting an officer/false name
  • Possession of marijuana, smoking in vehicle with children under 8
  • Outstanding second degree murder warrant 

Keiriana Smith:

  • Disregarding red-light
  • Suspended driver’s license
  • Smoking in vehicle with children under 8
  • Illegal tint
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Cruelty to a juvenile
  • Child desertion
  • Obstruction, resisting an officer by force/violence
  • Battery of a peace officer

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as further information becomes available. 

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

