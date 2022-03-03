Belle Chasse sailor faces child porn, other charges

NCIS and NYPD investigators helped with the investigation leading to the arrest of Biagio William Ambrosino, 19, originally from Queens.

NEW ORLEANS — A sailor stationed in Belle Chasse faces charges of producing files depicting the sexual victimization of children, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Originally from Queens, New York, Biagio William Ambrosino, 19, also faces charges of threatening a 16-year-old girl across state lines, extorting an adult across state lines, and having child porn involving children under the age of 12-years-old.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said, Ambrosino, threatened to hurt people or expose his victims by sending previous photos or videos to family members.

Ambrosino allegedly made the threats between August 2020 and January 19, 2022.

He was charged on Feb. 25, and he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years for producing the videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a female victim born in 2004 and a male victim born in 2005.

U. S. Attorney Duane Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the release said.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867