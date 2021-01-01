Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies at 80

Little admitted to at least 4 killings in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Samuel Little admitted to killing 93 women across the country during a more than three decades long reign of terror.

The 80-year-old serial killer died Wednesday while serving multiple life sentences for murder in California.

Ashonta Wyatt from Harvey suspects Little may have murdered her aunt Andretta Wyatt nearly 40 years ago.

But with his death, she says her family will never know for sure if he was the killer.

“It’s heartbreaking to have the only person who may have the answers, pass away and take those answers with him,” Wyatt said.

Two years ago, during a series of jail house confessions, Little admitted to meeting a woman in New Orleans then killing her along a canal near the Little woods exit of Interstate 10.

“She was pretty, light-colored, honey brown skin,” Little said. “I grabbed her by the legs and pulled her to the water. That’s the only one that I ever killed by drowning.”

Little sketched the victim, describing her as a black woman, 30 to 40 years old, five feet, nine inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Wyatt says the description and many of Little’s details line up with her aunt’s disappearance in 1983.

“The time of night that it was, the fact that he met her in a bar, the way that he described her was exactly how my aunt looked at that time,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt says the murder still haunts her West Bank family.

“We still don’t have closure,” Wyatt said. “We still don’t have answers. We still don’t know where my aunt is in terms of her remains.”

The Wyatt family says the fact that Samuel Little died in prison is a small consolation. They’re now hoping that he is held accountable in death for all the things he did in life.

“If evil had a face, I would think it would be similar to his,” Wyatt said.

Little admitted to at least 4 killings in Louisiana.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.