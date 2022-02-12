Saturday shooting in Marrero left man dead, JPSO investigates

When deputies arrived they said a man was found outside of a house.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man is dead after a shooting in Marrero Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies were called to the 7200 block of Gentry Road at about 12:45 after reports of gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived they said a man was found outside of a house. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to JPSO.

A suspect and motive are not known at the moment but the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

