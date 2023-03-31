SBSO arrests New Orleans man wanted in multiple parishes

The Sheriff's Office says the 33-year-old was found with crack cocaine and a machine gun he cannot legally own because he was a convicted felon on parole.

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a New Orleans man on parole who was wanted by multiple parishes and agencies.

33-year-old Tyree King was booked with several drug and gun charges on Wednesday. During his arrest, agents reportedly found crack cocaine and a machine gun that he cannot legally own because he is a convicted felon.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says King was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for armed robbery, as well as the Probation & Parole Office for alleged parole violations. Criminal history records reveal he was also wanted in Jefferson Parish for telephone harassment, obscene phone calls, and stalking.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann says the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit opened an investigation after they learned King was allegedly hiding out with relative in Chalmette to try to evade New Orleans law enforcement.

He is now at St. Bernard Parish Prison.

If you know anything that could help investigators or would like to report any suspected criminal activity in St. Bernard Parish, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.