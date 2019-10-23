TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are warning of scams targeting residents with spoofed phone numbers that make the calls appear to be from the sheriff's office.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a resident received a call claiming to be from the US Department of Treasury demanding large sums of money through prepaid cards to clear a warrant.

Investigators say the scam caller claims to be a TPSO deputy and sometimes use southern accents. These scammers can also clone the main phone numbers of government agencies like the TPSO to make the calls seem legitimate.

“They’re even using the names of real government employees to make an otherwise savvy person fall for their scheme when that person calls the agency to check the reference,” Financial Detective Michael D’Amato said.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards is reminding residents that no government agency would ask for prepaid credit, cash or gift cards.

"Anytime someone calls demanding payment (prepaid credit card, money, personal info) for a warrant or threatens arrest, it's a scam," the department's Facebook post says. "People are urged to tell everyone they know about scammer's tactics and don't assume people already know about it."

If you or someone you know has been contacted by one of these scammers, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency immediately.

