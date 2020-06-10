Scammers stealing checks put in the mail and changing amounts and who gets paid

A copy of the check she shared with WWL-TV shows it is made out for nearly $5,000. She said she wrote it for $150.

NEW ORLEANS — It was the usual 11:30 a.m. mail pickup at West Harrison Avenue and Fleur de Lis Drive on Friday.

Michelle Rees drops by regularly.

“I come over here fairly frequently to deposit checks into this mailbox,” she said.

Recently, one of those checks raised a red flag. A copy of the check she shared with WWL-TV shows it is made out for nearly $5,000. She said she wrote it for $150.

The name on the check was different from when she dropped it into the mailbox late last month.

“I’ve never heard of this person” she said of the name on the check after someone tried to deposit it. “I tried to look up this person. Couldn’t find any information on them. I don’t even know if they’re a real person.”

Rees quickly alerted her bank and the Post Office about the situation.

She also posted about it on Nextdoor to warn others.

“I figured other people might be putting checks in there and that it wasn’t safe and I just wanted to let them know,” she said. “I was surprised when I got all these responses back.”

Rees quickly learned she was not alone. One person posted about a check changed from $140 to $3,700. Another person had a check amount changed to $4,000. Someone else wrote about a check with the name scratched out and rewritten. Those reports came from all around the city.

“So it doesn’t seem to be just this box,” she said.Cisco Gonzales said he put a check in the mailbox in the 100 block of Robert E. Lee the evening of Aug. 10.

Surveillance video he later obtained showed someone pulled up a little after 1 a.m. on Aug. 11, open the mailbox and take the mail, including the check from his family’s heating and air-conditioning business meant to pay one of their bills.

Soon after, tried to cash the altered check. "It was made out for $460,” Gonzales said. “They whited it out and wrote the check for $3,460."

The Post Office said it does get reports of mail being stolen from boxes. What apparently happened to Rees, Gonzales and others is known as a check washing scam. The Postal Inspection Service says chemicals can be used to remove ink. Some scammers can also make digital copies of checks. A simple tip the Post Office suggests is putting mail in a box just before it’s set to be picked up. Rees said she won’t be back at the box in Lakeview -- or any other one -- anytime soon.