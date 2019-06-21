METAIRIE, La. — The family of a 22-year-old man accused of killing four people and trying to kill three others released a statement Friday saying that they hope the families of the victims can "one day find peace."

The statement was released through a law firm, Leonard L. Levenson & Associates, who claim to represent Sean Barrette's family.

Here is the full statement:

“To the families and friends who have been devastated by this senseless tragedy, we are so deeply sorry for your loss. We mourn for you and the beautiful lives taken. We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain. We only hope you can one day find peace. We ask everyone to keep all the families who have been devastated in your prayers.”

Barrette was arrested Tuesday evening after a deadly shooting spree that killed three people. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice.

After the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office raided his home and took him into custody, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said ballistics had tied him to two other unsolved shootings in New Orleans: one on June 5 where nobody was struck and one on June 6 where a man was killed.

Barrette has been named a person of interest in those incidents, The New Orleans Police Department said.

Jefferson Parish authorities were also able to match Barrette to a pair of shootings in their jurisdiction: an unsolved case on June 5 in Kenner in which somebody -- authorities say Barrette -- fired at cars, and another on Monday in Metairie just hours before the three deadly shooting.

Shortly after Lopinto's announcement, the Kenner Police Department said it would be adding two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to the charges that Barrette faces.

