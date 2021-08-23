Search continues for shooters in Houston as Zulu member fights for his life in hospital

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy's friends and family say he is still in critical condition in the ICU at Ben Taub Hospital.

HOUSTON — Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy is fighting for his life in a Houston hospital after the shooting that critically wounded him and killed his fellow Zulu member, NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe.

Riculfy's friends and family say he is still in critical condition in the ICU at Ben Taub Hospital. Riculfy’s family has been asking for prayers on social media.

Riculfy was with Det. Briscoe and a few other Zulu members Saturday night at The Grotto having a meal when two men approached the patio to rob the people there.

Houston Police say people complied, but the gunmen shot anyway. Briscoe, a 13-year NOPD veteran, was killed.

His body is at the Harris County medical examiner’s office where he will stay until arrangements are made to bring him back home to New Orleans. New Orleans police said those plans are still in the works.

Houston police are searching for the two men who fired the fatal shots. They were seen in a gray or silver Nissan Altima, according to police.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Officer Douglas Griffith, the president of the Houston Police Officers Union, is confident someone who knows something will come forward.

“Somebody knows something,” Griffith said. “There’s a good picture of the vehicle, a blurry picture of the suspects, but you match those two up, somebody will know, somebody will snitch and they’re going to jail.”

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club said that they are devastated by the "senseless gun violence" that killed Briscoe and has Riculfy fighting for his life.

"The Briscoe and Riculfy families and the Zulu Organization appreciate all efforts and support during this tragedy," a statement from Zulu leadership said. "Our circle has been shattered, but we will not be broken."