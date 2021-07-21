Search for missing 4-year-old enters day 7 after dam built by searchers fails overnight

Wednesday morning, the search resumed using unmanned equipment under the water and boats on the surface.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Recovery crews are working for the seventh day to find a 4-year-old boy with autism who disappeared at the edge of a canal in the Jean Lafitte National Park last week.

But searchers suffered a major setback overnight when a temporary dam built to allow crews to drain the water from the canal failed overnight hours after it had been completed, re-flooding the area.

Crews completed the temporary dam Tuesday in order to drain a 500-foot section of the canal where Ellis Baudean may have fallen into the water on Thursday.

Officials hoped that if they got all the water out, they could more easily search the bottom of the canal, where an infestation of duckweed — a tough aquatic plant — and debris have made the underwater search slow and difficult.

Unfortunately, water put too much pressure on the dam and it fell apart.

"We're human beings like everybody else," Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said. "We put forth our best effort ... we got a lot accomplished, but unfortunately mother nature can win if she wants to."

In a Facebook post, Lopinto's office said that about half of the water was drained from the canal, allowing them to search the root systems along the bank, alligator dens along the waterline and several other features that were previously hidden under the water.

Wednesday morning, the search resumed using unmanned equipment under the water and boats on the surface. In the Facebook post, JPSO referred to this stage of recovery efforts as a "passive status."

