NOPD search for person of interest in shooting of infant in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding both a person and vehicle of interest in the case of a New Years Day shooting.
According to police, a call came in at around 3:20 p.m., of a 1-year-old infant with multiple gunshot wounds showing up at the hospital.
Investigations revealed that the incident happened near the corner of Decatur and Spain Streets and positively identified 27-year-old Corey Davis as a person of interest.
Police said Davis is possibly driving a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with red rims and a Louisiana license plate reading 932DYR.
He also has active warrants out for his arrest in several other incidents, according to NOPD.
Anyone with information on the shooting or where Corey Davis could be is asked to contact NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives at 504-658-5267 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111