NOPD search for person of interest in shooting of infant in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding both a person and vehicle of interest in the case of a New Years Day shooting.

According to police, a call came in at around 3:20 p.m., of a 1-year-old infant with multiple gunshot wounds showing up at the hospital.

Investigations revealed that the incident happened near the corner of Decatur and Spain Streets and positively identified 27-year-old Corey Davis as a person of interest.

Police said Davis is possibly driving a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla with red rims and a Louisiana license plate reading 932DYR.

He also has active warrants out for his arrest in several other incidents, according to NOPD.