NOPD search for vehicle involved in November homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a car that was reportedly involved in an early November homicide.

According to police, the vehicle of interest was involved in the Nov. 4 homicide in the 2300 block of Pauger Street.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray or blue Nissan Altima. The car has noticeable damage to the front right fender, is missing the right front hubcap and the rear plastic bumper and has an unknown Louisiana temporary license tag in the top right rear window.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured vehicle of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

