Search on after man killed, child kidnapped

NEW ORLEANS — A search is on for a murder suspect who police say killed his child’s grandfather and took the child Monday afternoon in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

The chief said that Edmond Ramee Sr., 21, is believed to have his son, Edmond Ramee Jr., who is one years old.

"We do believe he is armed and dangerous," said Ferguson, who added that he believes the child is in danger.

Ferguson said that the situation is considered a Level II Endangered Child situation.

The incident occurred near the corner of Wales and Henley Streets Monday afternoon.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Fifth District were sent to investigate after getting a call at 3:25 p.m.