Second arrest made for shooting that killed grandson of Mardi Gras Indian Chief

Baton Rouge Police arrested another 18-year-old for the double shooting that killed Geore Hankton, 19

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man was arrested on Wednesday by the Baton Rouge Police Department in connection to a double shooting in January that killed 19-year-old Geore Hankton, the grandson of renowned Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief Tyrone Casby of the Mohawk Indians.

Officers say the suspect is 18 years of age. They have not released his identity, according to our partners at WBRZ.

Earlier in February, BRPD arrested Landon Johnson, 18, for the murder of Hankton outside of an apartment complex near Southern University in Baton Rouge.

The man faces the same charges as Johnson, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and an illegal use of a weapon.

Officers say the 18-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.