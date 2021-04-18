Second homicide Sunday night leaves a teenager dead in the St. Roch area

The teenager was brought to the hospital by vehicle but later died from his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that left a 16-year-old dead Sunday night.

According to police, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot injury in the 2200 block of North Johnson Street.

The teenager was brought to the hospital by vehicle but later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at the moment.

