Second Marrero shooting Saturday, left one person dead

According to JPSO, a person suffering from several gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital by car.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking into a second homicide in Marrero.

According to JPSO, a person suffering from several gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital by car. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies reported that at around 5:05 p.m., they responded to a complaint of gunshots in the 2000 block of Mather Street. It is not known if the victim's injuries were related to this shooting.

There is currently no motive or suspect in the shooting but deputies are asking if anyone has any information on the incident to please call JPSO Homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

An earlier shooting happened Saturday morning where a woman was shot and killed in a Marrero home in the 1100 block of Gaudet Drive.

Both homicides are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.